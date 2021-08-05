Mila Kunis asks the FBI to find the accomplices of the hacker Christopher Cheney

37-year-old movie star Mila Kunis (Black Swan, Friendship Sex) asks the Federal Bureau of Investigation to find the accomplices of the hacker Christopher Cheney

Some years ago Christopher Cheney from Jacksonville, Florida, hacked Mila’s phone and posted some naughty photos on the Internet. The actress was in good company – then they did the same with home filming. Scarlett Johansson and Vanessa Hudgens (“Machete Kills”). Especially Kunis enraged that the villain was an ardent Republican.









– The way the Republicans attack women, offends me, – Mila pronounced the verdict of the party Donald Trump…

Cheney served his time, paid a $ 250,000 fine and was released. And again, candid photos began to appear on the Web. FHM, Maxim, Men’s Health, Esquire magazines have repeatedly recognized Kunis as one of the hottest women in the world, so thousands of connoisseurs of female charms were only grateful to the hackers. But not Mila herself. She believes that either Cheney is again wielding, or he has accomplices – the thread still stretches to Florida.

The actress has filed a complaint with the FBI demanding a new investigation. At the same time, she promised that all the money that the court will make the attackers pay will be directed to the fight against the covid. She did the same with the proceeds from the sale of “quarantine wine” – Oregon pinot noir. She and her husband Ashton Kutcher promoting the reds in collaboration with Battlle Creek Vineyards.