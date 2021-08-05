Netflix to film short story thriller on Reddit starring Blake Lively

Netflix has found new sources of inspiration: the American streaming service will shoot a popular story on Reddit with Blake Lively in the title role. It will be a psychological thriller, reports Deadline.







A month ago on the Marcus Cleaver website published story We Used to Live Here. According to the plot, to the housewife peeks in suspicious family. Once she lived in the house of the main character, and now she asks to come to her in order to feel nostalgic. The uninvited guests decided to stay late when the snowstorm began. The hostess can only regret that she even let the family into the house.

As a reminder, this is not the first time Netflix has acquired the rights to film a story from Reddit. Last year, the streaming service acquired the horror film My Wife Bought a Ranch by screenwriter Matt Query.

