New footage of Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto from the filming of the series We Crashed has appeared on the network

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto

Anne Hathaway, 38, and Jared Leto, 49, are currently filming a new Apple TV series We Crashed, which has yet to be titled in Russia. Filming is taking place in New York, and yesterday the paparazzi filmed the actors at work.



The series follows the ups and downs of the startup WeWork, which has grown over time into the largest coworking chain. Jared Leto plays company founder Adam Neumann, and Anne Hathaway plays his wife Rebecca. In addition, both are executive producers of the series, which is based on a true story.

This is the first time that Ann and Jared, each of whom has one Oscar in their piggy bank, work together, but the network already notes that even in the pictures they look very harmonious.





At the same time, many also paid attention to the transformation of the actor and noted that he had changed a lot for filming in the series.

Even younger without a beard. Really ageless Jared and Ann.

Do not know at all. Jared is probably sleeping in the fridge or hiding his portrait.

It doesn’t look like Summer,

– write netizens.









They really worked hard on the appearance of the actor for filming in the film: they made him a false nose, shaved off his beard and changed the color of his eyes with the help of lenses.