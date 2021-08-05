Robert Downey Jr. and Anne Hathaway nominated for Golden Raspberries – Bird in Flight

Nominees for the Golden Raspberry anti-award have been announced. The films “365 Days” and “The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle” became the leaders in the number of nominations – they are presented in six categories. The title of the worst actor of the year can be awarded to the winner of the Golden Globe, BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild of the USA Robert Downey Jr., and the worst actress – to the Oscar-winning Anne Hathaway.

In the category “Worst Film of the Year”, in addition to films “365 Days” and “The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”, there are Fantasy Island, Music and Certain Proof. The worst actors can be recognized as Robert Downey Jr. (“The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”), Mike Lindell (“Certain Proof”), Michele Morrone (“365 Days”), Adam Sandler (“Halloween Hubie”) and David Spade (“Not That young woman”).









Contenders for the title of the worst actress were Anne Hathaway (“The Last Thing He Wanted”, “Witches”), Katie Holmes (“Doll 2: Brahms”, “Secret”), Kate Hudson (“Music”), Lauren Lapkus (“Not that girl ”) and Anna-Maria Seklyutska (“ 365 days ”). The Worst On-Screen Couple includes Maria Bakalova and Rudy Giuliani (Borat II), Robert Downey Jr. and his flimsy Welsh accent (The Surprising Journey of Dr. Dolittle), Harrison Ford and the poorly drawn dog (Call of the Wild “), Lauren Lapkus and David Spade (” The Wrong Girl “), Adam Sandler and his annoying voice (” Halloween Hubie “).