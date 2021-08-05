Salma Hayek starred for InStyle USA in luxurious and expensive looks

The actress tried on things of world famous fashion houses and jewelry, the price of which is estimated at tens of thousands of dollars.

54-year-old Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek graced the new issue of the American magazine InStyle.

On the pages of the publication, the Hollywood celebrity posed for the photographer Charlotte Hadden in outfits from Alexander McQueen, Bottega Veneta, Alberta Ferretti, Oscar de la Renta, and stylish and expensive clothes were complemented by no less exquisite jewelry from Garrard, Cartier, Chopard, Chanel of the highest price category.

In some pictures, the actress demonstrates a bold neckline, however, she subtly keeps the line between decency and liberty.

Hayek, who started as a telenovela actress in her native Mexico, has managed to become a global star and is also the wife of billionaire, one of the main people in the fashion industry, François-Henri Pinault, who owns Gucci, Balenciaga and other brands.

Her path to fame was very difficult, and Salma was among those who survived the harassment from Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein. According to her recollections, this happened on the set of the film about Frida Kahlo, where she played the main role. The picture was produced by the studio Miramax, owned by Harvey. When Salma refused to shower with Weinstein or give him a massage, he erupted in “vengeful rage.” Later, he demanded that she completely naked in the image of Frida, having sex with Ashley Judd, and also humiliated her in other ways. She detailed everything in a powerful 2017 article for The New York Times, regretting not having done it sooner.









Not so long ago, Hayek admitted that in the last couple of years directors have become interested in her as a heroine of thrillers. This first happened when she was filming in Croatia in the sequel to the hit comedy film The Bodyguard of the Assassin’s Wife. The actress performed risky stunts, whose heroine, the scary swindler Sonya Kinkade, runs around with firearms for most of the film to show Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson who is in charge.

One day while filming, Salma received a confidential call from Chloe Zhao, the Oscar-winning director who directed Nomad Land. She was preparing to shoot her first superhero movie for Marvel Studios, The Eternals, and wanted Hayek to play the ageless superhero and space genius Ajak. Originally conceived as a male character, Ajak can lift 25 tons and fly at almost the speed of sound. Chloe made this role female and decided that Salma would do a great job with it, and for the actress such an offer seemed very tempting.

How the actress succeeded in this role, viewers will find out already in November 2021.