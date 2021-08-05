Salma Hayek was struck by the beauty in the photo from her youth – the star shines in an exquisite evening look

The star posted archive photos

Salma Hayek loves to delight fans with her photos, in which she looks young and attractive even at 54. But when a celebrity shows something from a personal archive, the network simply loses its ability to speak. Several hours ago, several shots from her youth appeared on Salma’s page. On the bottom, a sultry Mexican beauty poses in an exquisite evening dress with a deep neckline, which has been supplemented with several rows of pearl beads. Hair, cut in a bob and styled in a side parting in the fashion of those times, the star was pulled out with an iron. And the makeup was done in gentle colors. “Pearls of wisdom,” she signed the footage.

Salma Hayek on archive photos (photo: instagram.com/salmahayek)









Salma, who literally glows with beauty and youth, has caused an unprecedented influx of comments. “No one is perfect except her, she’s just perfect”, “So young and beautiful”, “One and only”, “Wow”, “Perfect”, “Beautiful lady”, “So unrealistically beautiful” – such compliments are collected by the star … There were also attentive fans who noticed that Salma’s breasts are much more impressive today.

We will remind, earlier Salma showed a bright summer look in a silk dress with a floral print. She also told the world about her food addictions. It turns out that the star loves fruits and berries, one of her favorites is figs.