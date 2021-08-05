Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Halle Berry, and other stars signed an open letter in support of transgender women and girls

Selena Gomez / Bella Hadid

Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Halle Berry, Julianne Moore, Brie Larson, Janelle Monet and other celebrities signed an open letter in support of transgender women and girls.

The letter was published by LGBTQ organization GLAAD and black transgender activist and writer Raquel Willis on International Transgender Visibility Day and the last day of Women’s History Month, an action that aims to highlight the contribution of women to world history and the development of modern society.

Transgender women and girls have been integral to the fight for gender liberation. We support this truth and condemn the ongoing anti-transgender rhetoric we see in various industries.

We affirm with all clarity and power that transgender women are women and transgender girls are girls. And we believe that respecting the diversity of women’s experiences is a strength, not a detriment to feminism.

We all deserve the same opportunity and freedom. We deserve equal access to education, employment, health care, housing, recreation and community living. And we must respect everyone’s right to physical independence and self-determination,

– it says.

The letter was signed by more than 465 leaders of the feminist movement in human rights, business, entertainment, media, politics and social justice, who expressed solidarity with transgender women and girls.



Selena Gomez

Halle Berry









The letter also said that last year was the deadliest year in history for the community and that there is still an ongoing epidemic of murder and violence plaguing black and Hispanic transgender women.

We must all fight against the unnecessary and unethical barriers set up for trans women and girls by legislators and those who use the feminist label for division and hatred. Our feminism must be resolutely all-encompassing so that we can leave the door open for future generations,

– concluded the activists.