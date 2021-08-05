Selena Gomez named the reason for the failure of all her novels

Певица уверена, что все ее былые отношения были “прокляты”.

The singer’s love life has been an object of admiration for many of Selena Gomez’s fans. The 28-year-old singer, who became popular at a rather tender age, told Vogue Australia why none of her love stories went on forever.

“I believe that most of my relationships were cursed. I was too young to face certain things while I was in a relationship. I believe that I needed to find my place in these novels, because then I felt much less important than my partners, and was never equal to them. So I figured out how to call myself when Nolan Lambroza, one of my songwriters, created a hit of the same name. And I said that I want to feel that way. So I didn’t just want to sing about it, but wanted to present myself in this way, ”says the actress, noting the importance of her new album,“ Rare ”.

The singer released a compilation in 2020 – the first in a five-year hiatus, and fans of the singer instantly began to speculate that one of the tracks on the album was dedicated to Selena’s ex-boyfriend, 27-year-old Justin Bieber, as well as their relationship, which had lasted intermittently since 2010. to 2018. Of course, others believed that her hits were dedicated to the Weeknd, with whom the girl dated in 2017, as well as 28-year-old Nick Jonas or 31-year-old Zedd, with whom Gomez also had a relationship in the past.

“It is difficult to be quarantined. And this is not an invitation. It’s funny because I put out products that literally say I want a guy, but that’s not what I mean. Guys take too much time and work on themselves. Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy, so I don’t care. “

The girl said that she is now focusing more on maintaining her mental health, and especially after the publication PEOPLE named her one of the people of 2020.