Selena Gomez radically changed her style – the most fashionable hair coloring of summer 2021

Popular American singer and actress Selena Gomez is known for her signature style of hot and hot brunette. But sometimes even the most successful images get bored, and the stars embark on experiments. The 28-year-old star really surprised the world by trying on the image of a seductive and gentle blonde.

The transition from a brunette to a blonde is a rather bold step, which sometimes turns into the fact that the stars urgently “return” back. The best example of this is Emily Ratajkowski, who sharply turned blonde last year and just as quickly returned her native shade. A flurry of criticism fell on the star, and she was even forced to write down an answer for haters, where she forbade giving herself advice. But it looks like Selena Gomez is not in danger of all this.

Selena radically changed her style (photo: instagram.com/hungvanngo; instagram.com/rarebeauty)









The girl looks very harmonious and stylish in the new image of the blonde. The best masters of the beauty industry Nikki Lee and Riavnu Capri worked on her image, who in total spent 8 hours on the transformation.

“We’ve been doing Selena coloring for over ten years. She usually keeps it pretty natural, but this time she went for big changes, – said Capri. – This blonde is unique and created just for her, as we had to provide an equal balance of cool and warm for her skin tone. It’s a edgier bow that’s perfect for summer. “