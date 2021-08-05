Sophie Turner’s husband showered compliments on her mini photo: “Incredible”

Sophie Turner’s husband, musician Joe Jonas, touched fans with his reaction to his wife’s new selfies. Since the couple had a baby, Sophie and Joe have spent much less time on social media. But recently, Turner posted a couple of selfies in which she poses in the garden in a bright shirt and short shorts. “I’ll have a pinacolada, please,” she wrote in the microblog.

Jonas in the comments showered his wife with compliments: “Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, effective.” Sophie’s subscribers supported Joe: “Happy you”, “What a lovely”, “You’re absolutely right”, “Hot mommy”.

Last summer, Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas became parents for the first time. The couple had a daughter, Will. Last month, in honor of Mother’s Day, which was celebrated in the UK, Turner made a post in which she called motherhood her favorite work. “I am immensely grateful to two of my most beloved people for making me a mother. Joe Jonas and my pretty little daughter. This is my favorite job. “









In February, Joe congratulated his beloved on her 25th birthday with a touching publication: he posted two photos, in one of which Sophie looks serious and businesslike, and in the other she is fooling around. “You have two moods. And I love them the same, ”signed the post Jonas. Turner answered him: “I love you.”

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova