stars who managed to get into a scandal in 2021

Actress Olivia Wilde had an affair with the ex-member of the One Direction group, who is 10 years younger than her, and Santa’s ex-husband Dimopoulos almost brought his wife Julia Leus to a miscarriage.

The first days of the new 2021 were not without family scandals. Both Hollywood celebrities and our domestic ones were in the spotlight. What happened on New Year’s weekend behind the closed doors of the star apartments – read the OBOZREVATEL article.

The 26-year-old singer and former One Direction member and 36-year-old Hollywood actress came to the wedding of musician manager Jeffrey Azoff at a ranch in Montecito. The celebrity couple took advantage of the exclusive statement and donned Gucci bohemian looks and matching masks. It is also known that Harry Styles takes part in Olivia’s film.

Famous actress Emma Stone and her lover Dave McCarey, director of Saturday Night Live, tied the knot in a secret ceremony in September 2020. Rumors about the pregnancy of the star were circulating back in the fall, but they were confirmed only now, when the paparazzi noticed Stone while walking with a big belly. Now the public knows for sure that Emma and Dave will become parents for the first time.

But the Ukrainian celebrity Yulia Leus’s pregnancy was in danger of breaking down. The wife of the Ukrainian showman thundered into the hospital with the threat of miscarriage after Dzhedzhula hit her. Leus told her followers on Instagram that she was under a lot of stress because of this. In turn, the artist and the first wife of Dzhedzhula Santa Dimopoulos spoke about what happened with Julia and Andrei.









“I am not a judge or a family member to discuss and condemn something. I barely established a relationship with Andrei for the sake of my son. I treat Julia very well and will always help her if she needs help.“, – Dimopoulos commented on the situation on her page in the social network.

An insider reported that Kardashian hired famed divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to represent her in court. Despite the fact that the star spouses are trying to keep their breakup a secret, information about this has been officially confirmed by sources. It is also known that the spouses spend the New Year holidays separately in order to settle all issues and disperse peacefully.

Big Little Lies star and daughter of famous singer Lenny Kravitz decided to divorce actor Karl Glusman after 18 months of marriage. The divorce became known on January 2. It is interesting that all this time Zoe protected her relationship from undue attention, only once publishing a common photo with Karl on her Instagram.

