The highest paid celebrity was scolded for a party during a pandemic: Phenomena: Values: Lenta.ru

Former youngest billionaire in the world, Kylie Jenner, who was also voted the highest paid celebrity of 2020, violated self-isolation rules and was scolded by fans for partying during the pandemic. Reported by the Daily Mail.

According to the publication, the 23-year-old celebrity threw a birthday party for his three-year-old daughter Stormi. The event took place at Jenner’s Beverly Hills home. A celebration called Stormy’s World featured entertainment for guests, such as rides and a trampoline with a large figure in the shape of the birthday girl’s head.

Related materials Undress at home Burnt billions, cam models and men in corsets: how the coronavirus changed the world of fashion forever





“We tried so hard” The youngest billionaire in the world was stripped of her title. How did she manage to convince the whole world of her wealth?

According to the material, the party was attended by many guests without protective masks and gloves. Jenner’s fans criticized her irresponsible behavior and expressed their displeasure in the comments below the footage. “It’s amazing that the coronavirus does not exist in the Kardashian country!” “, They said.

In June 2020, Kylie Jenner wished to get sick for celebrating her friend’s birthday during a pandemic. In the video posted, Jenner poses with a group of people who stand close to each other, not respecting the rules of social distancing. Netizens criticized the former billionaire for non-compliance with safety rules and wished to get infected with the coronavirus.