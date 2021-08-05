The Kardashian-Jenner family pranked the Biebers and Jennifer Lawrence. Funny video!

The sisters, led by the momeger, decided to have some fun.







The Kardashian-Jenner star clan decided to prank their star friends on FaceTime: during a video call, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, along with Kylie and Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner, froze and remained speechless for several seconds. In such an unexpected situation, many celebrities were lost, not understanding what was happening – and they can be understood!









The reality TV stars called Justin and Haley Bieber, Tristan Thompson, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Travis Scott, Jaden Smith and even Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Jenner’s “beloved daughter”. At first, the actress did not appear in the frame to “make sure that this is for real”, and then touchingly lost the power of speech. Tyler, The Creator also reacted funny: “Do you see me?”

The network is wondering why the family gathered in one place in the same outfits. It is likely that the stars took part in a family photo session on the occasion of the upcoming winter holidays – their long tradition. But it is possible that they just got bored during self-isolation.