The official reason for the separation of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

Fans of Hollywood couple Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are at a loss. Until recently, everyone thought that the beloved would be reunited, but this will not happen. And that’s why…

A few months ago, the star of the series “House Doctor” announced that she had decided to take a short break from her relationship with Hollywood actor Jason Sudeikis. The star couple was in a civil marriage, but this did not stop them from giving birth to two wonderful children: 6-year-old Otis and 4-year-old Daisy. Now it became known that Olivia has a new romance, and she does not hide her chosen one at all.

The new lover of the celebrity is the 26-year-old musician and former lead singer of the British band One Direction. In the company of a young man, Olivia has been spotted several times over the past month. Moreover, a few weeks ago, she showed up with Harry Styles at their mutual friend’s wedding. The new lovers behaved quite nicely, and the musician introduced Olivia to everyone as his life partner.









An insider assures that Stiles and Wilde’s romance began back in October 2020. The young people met on the set of the film “Don’t Worry, Sunshine!”. Olivia acted in this project as a director, and Harry as a leading role. Their romance began in a very youthful way: celebrities began to correspond with the help of messages. A few days later, the actress and musician decided to move on to more serious communication. Only one friend, James Corden, knew about their romance, who carefully concealed the secret of the couple. The young man even gave his personal home to celebrities, which was located not far from the set of “Don’t worry, honey!”.

At the moment, fans are very disappointed with the choice of the woman, because there are rather bad rumors about the 26-year-old guy in Hollywood, and his behavior cannot leave the public indifferent. Stiles loves to pose in front of the camera in women’s clothes, and most recently he appeared on the cover of British Vogue in a luxurious dress. The musician himself does not comment on his addiction, perhaps he is doing this only for the sake of PR.

Olivia lived with her common-law husband Jason Sudeikis for more than seven years. The fact that a woman appears in public with Harry and shows love is very offensive to Jason. He hoped that their relationship would still resume, and the actor did not even suspect that his beloved was in a different relationship. The moment Wilde left home, she said that she just wanted to be alone with her thoughts, but that doesn’t mean that she no longer loves Jason. Apparently, the woman now has new plans, which the former common-law spouse does not fit into.