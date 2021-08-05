The reason why Emma Watson put her career on pause is named

Кажется звезда “Гарри Поттера” серьезно настроена наладить свою личную жизнь.

Becoming a top-tier Hollywood actress is the biggest dream of many people. For most, this fantasy remains as such, when some chosen ones are much more fortunate. Lucky can also be called Emma Watson, who became popular as a child, when she was approved for the role of Hermione among hundreds of other candidates. Granger in the Harry Potter franchise.

Amazingly, since the release of Greta Garbo’s Little Women, Emma Watson has magically disappeared from our sight. For a whole year she did not appear in new projects and, it seems, does not plan to change the current state of affairs. She is young, has great popularity in Hollywood and even talent, so why don’t we see her in new films?

And although the childhood success of Emma Watson became an excellent platform for her to fulfill her future dreams, perhaps the actress has already fulfilled all her goals in Hollywood long ago. According to an anonymous source of the publication Daily mail Emma Watson took a hiatus from her acting career to focus more on her current boyfriend Leo Robinton, and it is quite possible to even start building a family with him.

Emma Watson and Leo, who works in the legal cannabis industry, have been dating for about a year and a half. There are even rumors that the couple is engaged. The lover blowing secretly spends time together in Ibiza, enjoying each other’s company. And although Emma and her likely fiancé were recently spotted at the Los Angeles airport, the actress’s agent says that the star of “It’s Good to Be Quiet” is not working at the moment. This may well mean that Watson is done with acting.









Read also: The organizing committee of the Golden Globe accused of corruption due to nominations for “Emily in Paris”

Of course, fans of Emma’s work hope that she just took a break to spend time with the person she loves. And of course, the girl could not choose a better time, because during the coronavirus pandemic, the number of proposals for actors and potential launches of new projects has significantly decreased. Emma definitely has the means to do whatever she wants. For her transformation into the image of Hermione, the actress received enough money not to work until the end of her days, but since the completion of the legendary story, Watson managed to star in a large number of high-grossing and high-quality films.

As we have already mentioned, Meg became an extreme role for Emma Watson in “Little Women”. The actress participates in one or two projects a year, so the pause does not look critical yet, because the girl is known for being very picky about the projects in which she can play. However, even despite the arguments of reason for fans of Emma Watson, the likelihood of never seeing their idol on the big screen again seems daunting.

Emma Watson is living the life that many people dream of, and if she wants to devote time to her own love project for now, then so be it.