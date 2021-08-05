The surgeon named the plastic-denying celebrities and showed their old and new photos: Appearance: Values: Lenta.ru

The American surgeon named possible plastic surgeries of celebrities who deny surgical interventions. The words of the physician are quoted by the Daily Mail.

A doctor named Lee (Lee) shared a series of videos on TikTok, in which he compared the appearance of the stars, showing their old and new photos. So, for example, according to the expert, in addition to lip augmentation, TV star Kylie Jenner, with the help of injections, achieved more contoured cheekbones, and also removed fat from her cheeks. In addition, in his opinion, she did rhinoplasty and an eyebrow lift. Jenner herself denies all rumors about facial plastic surgery.

At the same time, Lee stated that supermodel Bella Hadid had reshaped her nose, neck liposuction and an eyebrow lift. In addition, he believes that the model was injected with fillers in her cheeks and forehead in order to change the proportions of her face. Hadid, in turn, claims that she never went to cosmetologists and surgeons.

Related materials







According to the material, singer Ariana Grande resorted to plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures. “She underwent an eyebrow lift, blepharoplasty, rhinoplasty and chin surgery,” said Dr. Lee. The pop singer always explained to journalists and fans that she began to look better not because of surgery, but because of puberty.

The specialist claims that, in addition to face plastic surgery, the star of the reality show “The Kardashian Family” Khloe Kardashian resorted to liposuction to improve her figure. “She also put on veneers and augmented her lips,” Lee concluded.

In addition to the celebrities listed, he suggested that actresses Demi Moore and Ashley Tisdale, as well as model Kendall Jenner, had plastic surgery.

In February, a Russian surgeon named possible plastic surgery on the face of businesswoman Oksana Samoilova. Timur Sharvadze is convinced that she underwent a successful rhinoplasty and corrected the shape of her chin.