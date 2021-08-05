The Wild Couple Romcom: Emily Blunt sings, Jamie Dornan distorts an Irish accent

Director and cinematographer Stephen Goldblatt spent nearly eight weeks searching for the perfect locations. They even lived in the same house throughout the preparation and further filming, cooking and dining together every evening. “When I wrote the script, I moved the action to central Ireland,” Shanley recalls. – They are extremely beautiful, very delicate and rather flat. This is a living landscape. Living land. You feel that you can put your hand on the ground and it will tremble like the croup of a horse. ” As a result, the picture was filmed for five weeks in County Mayo in the west of Ireland in the small towns of Crossmolina and Ballina and in their environs. It was there that Shanley and Stephen found a lonely hill that became a separate character in the film.