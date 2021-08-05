The Wild Couple Romcom: Emily Blunt sings, Jamie Dornan distorts an Irish accent

On February 11, the romantic comedy “Wild Couple” was released – a story about Rosemary and Anthony (the brilliant Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan, aka Christian Gray from “50 Shades of Gray”), who live on neighboring farms, are familiar from childhood and, it would seem should be together. But for 20 years now, something has been bothering them all the time. We tell you everything we know about this project and who might like it.
The Wild Couple is authored by Oscar, Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning John Patrick Shanley. His filmography includes films such as Doubt and In the Power of the Moon – another super weird yet charming romance with Cher and Nicholas Cage. The Wild Couple was originally a Broadway play called Beyond Mullingar (also written by Shanley). The director found little theatrical success, and as a result, they decided to turn the production into a film. But the fact that this story is based on a play is very much felt in the lively dialogues.
Director and cinematographer Stephen Goldblatt spent nearly eight weeks searching for the perfect locations. They even lived in the same house throughout the preparation and further filming, cooking and dining together every evening. “When I wrote the script, I moved the action to central Ireland,” Shanley recalls. – They are extremely beautiful, very delicate and rather flat. This is a living landscape. Living land. You feel that you can put your hand on the ground and it will tremble like the croup of a horse. ” As a result, the picture was filmed for five weeks in County Mayo in the west of Ireland in the small towns of Crossmolina and Ballina and in their environs. It was there that Shanley and Stephen found a lonely hill that became a separate character in the film.
Shanley got it into his head that he wanted to call the movie Wild Mountain Thyme (this is how the original title of the painting is translated) – in honor of his favorite Celtic folk song. This composition also sounds in the picture. First, Anthony’s mother sings it in the kitchen, then Emily Blunt sings it in the bar, and at the end of the day, the paintings of Wild Mountain Thyme are dragging on almost the entire village. You can listen to this song performed by Emily on YouTube (tune in to the lyrical mood).
The performer of the role of Mary Poppins did not particularly follow the success of her colleague in the shop. In the early days of filming, she stated that she had not read or watched Fifty Shades of Gray. “I’ve only seen Jamie in Crash and Private War,” the actress admitted. But Jamie was even pleased with the news: it’s time to leave the half-naked Christian Gray in the past. The character of Dornan from The Wild Couple, by the way, is his complete opposite – the modest, romantic, lonely Anthony – a very atypical role for Jamie.
But if Jamie did a great job with his role, his accent leaves much to be desired. In the ranking of the worst actors portraying Irish speech, his name often sounds in the top three. This is because, in fact, Dornan is nominally “his” – a native of Belfast left for London after school. So the Irish ask him to the fullest. You will hear his efforts (torment?) Only if you search for the film on the Web on your own – the film was released in dubbing in Russian distribution.
Related Articles
Buro Compilation 24/7