What to Watch Online: Lockdown with Anne Hathaway, News From Around the World

Under the heading “Past the rental” film critic Stanislav Zelvensky keeps track of new interesting films that he recommends to watch. In the new set: two films from the Bourne directors, the Netflix action thriller with Anthony Mackie, the starring film We Are Who We Are, and the indie comedy Rise.

“Locked Down”

The first big film (not counting the curiosities like “Astral. Online”), using the 2020 pandemic as a plot circumstance. However, by the standards of Doug Lyman, the author of the first “Bourne” and the current favorite of Tom Cruise, this is also a low-budget trinket. Lockdown is a romantic comedy with a robbery that grows out of last year’s popular horror story about a couple who would be glad to leave, but cannot because of covid. The scene is London, the heroes are a successful, but not enjoying this careerist (Anne Hathaway) and her boyfriend (Chiwetel Ejofor), a biker in the past, a poet at heart, a driver in reality. An existential crisis, coupled with a virus, seems to finish off their romance, but in the end they give them a chance to steal a diamond from an empty Harrods department store. The film infuriated many critics (how, they say, we can sympathize with people locked in a London townhouse). And the intrigue really looks a little mechanical (according to Wikipedia, the seasoned Stephen Knight wrote the script “weakly”). But the movie is actually charming and funny, and combines Hollywood escapism with life prose (zoom in pajama pants, that’s all) in an original, naive and surprisingly touching way. Filmed deliberately rough and economically, in the manner of Soderbergh, most of the action is within the house, there are cameos of celebrities, mainly by zoom (the best is Ben Kingsley), Hathaway and Ejofor during these two hours become dearer to us and to each other than Pitt from Jolie in Mr. and Mrs. Smith by the same author; this is a lockdown in which you want to sit some more …

News of the World

Paul Greengrass, another Bourne specialist, swapped a hand-held camera for a crane for this lyrical western. Tom Hanks (who worked with Greengrass on Captain Phillips) plays a lonely Confederate veteran who, after the Civil War, earns his living by traveling around Texas and reading newspaper news with expression. One day he stumbles upon a girl, a German, kidnapped and raised by Indians and does not speak English, and agrees to take her to her relatives. Hanks in this role was inevitable – who else today can pull the role of a southerner, whom we must immediately sympathize with. He was paired with a young German blonde from System Destroyer for her ability to squeal and watch with caution. The film, as it should be, refers to the classic westerns with John Wayne (from the obvious – “Real Courage” and “The Seekers”), but his transparent political program John would hardly have liked. Good artists, beautiful landscapes – a glorious picture as a whole in its genre, but very unhurried and uncomplicated.

In the vastness of Ukraine, in 2036, there is (is continuing?) A war between pro-Russian units and local resistance, which American peacekeepers are watching sympathetically from behind the barbed wire. Of the unusual – robot soldiers, which are used by all sides of the conflict. A young drone operator, sent to the front for offense, becomes a partner of the android captain (Anthony Mackie), indistinguishable from a human, and together with him goes somewhere on a vague mission. A cheerful, rather dumb, not too expensive military action movie with elements of fantasy and geopolitics … The idea of ​​a soldier who controls a drone from his home base, and then bam – gets into a real war – is rich, but no one really tries to develop it, like all other ideas here. Maki as a terminator with a mustache, who prides himself on his fine mental organization and ability to listen to records, will do. There are many Soviet warheads and bad accents around. For the burning Ukraine, as usual, the unfortunate Budapest is puffed up: in this regard, there are, of course, funny moments.

“The Climb”

American indie comedy, loved by everyone in the last (that is, the year before last) Cannes, directorial debut of an actor named Michael Angelo Covino (the villain, by the way, in the above “News from all over the world”). This is a film about male friendship, but not a bromance, but on the contrary – a kind of deconstruction of it. … One of the friends, an asshole, otherwise hard to put it, is played by Covino himself, and the second, a good-natured rohny, is his scriptwriter Kyle Marvin. “Ascent” begins with an ingenious scene in which the first hero, during a bicycle trip (uphill) across the French Alps, tells the second that he is sleeping with his fiancée. What follows is a series of time-spaced episodes, not so much describing as marking the trajectory of Mike and Kyle’s complex but affectionate relationship. Seven chapters filmed with ambitious long plans, plus a couple of musical numbers (optional, perhaps). Sometimes it is still pretentious, but for the most part it is extremely sweet, and in some places it is just ah, how bold and witty, Cassavetes meets Pierre Richard.

“Dont Tell a Soul”

Another directorial debut, this time by a writer named Alex McAuley. This is a small thriller, hopeless, but not devoid of gloomy irony. In the American wilderness, poisoned by cigarette smoke, poison gas and toxic factory fumes, 14-year-old Joey (Jack Dylan Grazer from It and We Are Who We Are) is bullied by his git older brother, also a teenager. Father is dead, mother (Mena Suvari) is dying. One day, the brothers steal hidden money from an old woman-neighbor, stumble upon a guard (Rainn Wilson), and he, pursuing them, falls into a well, from where he cannot get out. Quite a fascinating 80 minutes, if you close your eyes to the author’s penchant for shameless melodramatism; in the finale, he reaches a degree almost unbearable, as if a drunken Tennessee Williams fell into the designated well at the same time.