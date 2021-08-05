Who is behind the success of the most influential family in the entertainment industry?

While you read this text, each of the Kardashian-Jenner family will earn a million (or even several) dollars, and their Instagram will replenish with a couple of thousand more subscribers. Their era, which subsequently changed our concept of beauty, fashion and popularity, began 14 years ago with the American dream – reality, which was shown in primetime and to participate in which you did not need to have any special skills, except for one thing: do not hesitate to express your feelings at the camera. After 20 seasons, the average Hollywood family has finally established itself as the world’s top influencers and in the Forbes ratings with nine-figure amounts of their fees.

Momager: Kris Jenner as mother and general manager of the family

Chris Jenner is called the matriarch of the family for a reason. The first rays of fame lit up her in 1991 against the background of the high-profile case of O. Jay Simpson, suspected of the brutal murder of his wife, who was defended by her ex-husband Robert Kardashian. Then she became a manager (and here are the first steps in PR, which would later help her a lot with her daughters) of her second husband – Bruce Jenner – and a TV presenter on the Mike & Maty show, where she met Ryan Seacrest – together they launch Keeping in 2007 up with the Kardashians (KUWTK).

Then, it seems, everything came together: the sudden scandalous success of Kim Kardashian after the publication of an intimate video, the recognition of Kris Jenner, and the very need of the industry for a family reality show that shows life without paparazzi around the corner.

From the start of KUWTK until the last season, by the way, Kris Jenner remained one of the executive producers of the show. She also played the role of a caring and attentive mother for her daughters, hence her momager status, for which there is no equivalent in Russian – this word came from a combination of mom and manager, and in the case of Chris means mother and manager in one person. It works not only in words: for example, during transactions she receives 10% of the amount, acts as a permanent adviser in solving certain issues regarding the daughters’ business, and she is also listed as a manager in the contact list of each of the sisters. At the same time, she is engaged in her own affairs alone – without a team of agents and producers. At least that’s what The Handbook platform says – an “encyclopedia” of celebrity contacts.

Apparently, other stars of the family cannot afford such sole project management, hence the headquarters of five people for Kim Kardashian, of three for Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, of four for Khloe Kardashian and of seven for Kendall Jenner. …

Who is behind the success of the Kardashian-Jenner?

Lance Klein

The agent of four of the sisters and the head of the department in charge of reality in the largest acting agency WME. He also represents Oprah Winfrey, Mark Wahlberg, Rihanna, Steven Spielberg and their television projects in the company.

The Lede Company (NY)

PR firm. In general, the very gods in the world of promotion, responsible for Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian and in parallel with them leading dozens of other A-list stars: from Will Smith to Rihanna.

Slate PR (LA)

No less large players in the PR market, representing Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, and with them Zendaya, Nick Jonas, Chris Hemsworth and many others.

The Society Management (New York)

Kendall Jenner and her modeling agency entered the chat. The top modeling agent, the heroine of the articles of Vogue US and Refinery 29 and the blogger Ashley Gonzalez, as well as Chris Gay, who also account for Adut Akech, Lottie Moss and Tony Garrn, are responsible for her career on the catwalk.

William morrow

More precisely, Shelby Meislik from the publicistic company William Morrow, in charge of creative strategies. This is what she seems to be doing, working with Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

Blair Taylor

Official representative Kendall Jenner and founder of Taylor Talent Services agency, which specializes in communications and collaboration of stars with large companies: Apple, Hyundai, American Express and other giants in the market are on the list of their clients.

Tracy Romulus

Another major player in the sisters’ team. She is the Marketing Director of KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and Skims, and is also a close friend of the entire family. And Tracy herself practically does not lag behind them in popularity (albeit in her industry): she gives interviews to People and brings up three children in front of 380 thousand followers on Instagram.









What is behind the sisters’ business facade?

If everything is relatively clear with the personal agents of the sisters, then in the companies of stars the staff is much larger. According to the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. database, for example, KKW Beauty, Kim Kardashian’s cosmetic brand, has 31 employees. Kylie Jenner has a slightly smaller team – her Kylie Cosmetics officially employs only 12 people, among whom, however, there are no big names in the industry.

At the same time, the cosmetic brands Kim and Kylie are not fully owned by them: as a result of transactions with the firm Coty Inc. the first of them lost 20% of the company, which was estimated at $ 1.2 billion, the second – 51% of its conglomerate, estimated at $ 1 billion.

Cosmetics veteran Jeffrey Ten (former CEO of Note Cosmetics, Nyx and Calvin Klein Beauty) then revealed that Coty Inc. hunted for the reputation that Kardashians could give, and the company’s CFO said that Kylie Cosmetics would help “transform Coty into a modern, growing and profitable player in the cosmetics industry.”

In addition, another 8% of KKW Beauty and 4.9% of Kylie Cosmetics are owned by Kris Jenner (momager in business).

Kim Kardashian, in addition to KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and Skims, owns the mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood (it ranks 51st in the Apple Store entertainment apps rating and earned $ 1.6 million in the first five days after its release) and an application for emoji Kimoji, and Kylie Jenner is planning to launch the Kylie Swim brand according to TMZ.

No one else is connected with cosmetics from the sisters, but they have succeeded in something else: Khloe Kardashian co-owns the Good American brand with Emma Grid, Kendall Jenner in 2018 was named the highest paid model in the world with an income of $ 22.5 million a year, she also owns the Kendall + Kylie brand and the only launched tequila brand of its own production “818”, and Kourtney Kardashian owns the entertainment site Poosh, for which she periodically writes.

Who is in charge of the sisters’ Instagram?

Let’s be honest: in 2021, Instagram with millions of subscribers is hardly possible alone, and Kim Kardashian and her sisters are probably not doing everything with their own hands. Recall at least the recent scandal with the raw photograph of Khloe Kardashian, which her representatives explained as a “mistake of assistants.” True, who exactly is engaged in the sisters’ social networks is unknown, but the figures they receive for advertising are known.

According to the data of the Hopper HQ analytical company, one post on Kylie Jenner’s profile will cost $ 986 thousand, Kim Kardashian asks for advertising $ 858 thousand, Kendall Jenner – $ 608 thousand, Khloe Kardashian – $ 608 thousand, and Kourtney Kardashian – $ 514 thousand

Personal brand or strong team?

The success of any product that a celebrity family embarks on is really simple: “Basically, their entire lives are spent in front of the public, and as a result, many consumers associate their lives with them,” says marketer Alison Gaiter of Mintel Corporation. According to her, the family, first of all, skillfully uses social networks and first of all announces the launch of new products on Instagram, in which they have five 854 million subscribers: “They understand very well how to connect the number of followers with the development of the brand, and they know what exactly what their audience wants ”. Lewis Sheets, deputy vice-chancellor at the University of North Carolina, confirms her words: “Just 20 years ago, if an entrepreneur wanted to know exactly what 20 consumers thought, he had to invite them to a survey or just stand on the street asking questions of passers-by. On social networks, you can contact hundreds of thousands of people and get their reaction in a matter of seconds. “

A good promo also provides quick sales, and a good example of this is Skims underwear, which sold out in the first minute, or KKW Beauty cream contouring stick sets, which were sold out on the very first day (about 300 thousand sets were sold).

Of course, without a professional team, products under the Kardashian brand would hardly have ruptured the market, but we also give credit to the sisters themselves, who know how to create news feeds out of thin air. Personal brand expert Jitenred Sidev, for example, notes that Kylie Jenner outperforms traditional Hollywood stars by 62% in “distinctiveness”, which provides a huge opportunity for brands to stand out from the crowd at the expense of the star.

The launching pad for the family at one time, of course, was the Keeping up with the Kardashians show, showing the transformation of an ordinary person into a star (in the first seasons of the show, only a few heard about the sisters), then Instagram joined in, which also played into their hands and identified them as the main media influencers of its time, and everything that happened next was a matter of time and a working promotion model based on love stories, divorces, scandals and family dramas that were broadcast on social networks and shows.

These girls themselves know how to monetize their own lives, and they also skillfully play on their own chips (you must admit that it was not for nothing that Kim began to produce contouring kits at a time when the whole world was crazy about her own make-up) and gather literate a team that implements ideas.

And that, as the annual Forbes rankings show, really works.