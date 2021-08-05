who looks better and younger

The eternal battle between meat eaters and vegetarians is inevitable. While many stars deny themselves almost everything and go on diets, others believe that their body needs meat.

Perhaps the rejection of animal protein partly contributes to the longevity and preservation of youth of some representatives of show business. OBOZREVATEL offers to compare photos of vegetarian and meat-eater stars to find out which of them looks younger and slimmer.Vegetarian

Natalie Portman won the hearts of viewers around the world with her beauty and flawless looks on the red carpet. She stopped eating meat as a child, when she saw experiments on live chicken. According to her, this is what her conscience and love for animals told her to do. It is known that Natalie Portman confidently ranks first among the sexiest vegetarians in the world.

Zooey Deschanel is a vegan and animal protector. The actress resembles a doll with her smooth skin and big blue eyes.

The star has been a staunch vegetarian for over ten years. In addition, she began to actively fight for the ethical treatment of animals and starred in propaganda videos for a meaningful lifestyle and vegetarianism.

The Charmed Ones star is a staunch vegetarian and animal protector. She made the decision not to eat meat after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack. In recent years, Alyssa has devoted herself entirely to her family, gained a little weight, but looks happy and radiant.

The star of the films “Pretty Woman” and “Runaway Bride” also leads the right lifestyle and has not eaten meat for many years. At the same time, at 53, Julia looks much younger than her peers.

Meat eaters

Aniston has always been distinguished by a sophisticated figure and at the same time never refused a piece of chicken for dinner. The actress does not consider it bad that some people like the taste of steak, and therefore is not going to deny herself the pleasures.

Katy Perry is inclined to be overweight, so she periodically struggles with extra pounds and adheres to the Pasternak system (eats five times a day and focuses on proteins), but the singer’s figure never went beyond the norm, despite the fact that she does not refuse daily use meat.









Keira Knightley looks young and beautiful at 35. Her slender figure was awarded by nature, and not hard training in the gym and diet. On the example of the meat-eater Keira Knightley and her star “double” Natalie Portman, who has not eaten meat since childhood, one can compare which of them looks better. Interestingly, on the set of the second Star Wars trilogy, Kira could not be distinguished from Natalie Portman even by her mother.

Years pass, and Charlize Theron continues to conquer the public with her impeccable appearance. Many are sure that the grace of the actress was given to her by nature, and some suspect her passion for radical cosmetology and plastic surgery. So, Charlize tries to eat meat only in combination with vegetables, which has a beneficial effect on the star’s skin.

The famous actress has Mexican roots, which makes her appearance quite exotic. However, she never used the services of a plastic surgeon to get a facelift, like her vegetarian colleagues.

Vegetarians or meat eaters?

