Why Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis broke up

Ex-lovers managed to disperse peacefully.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seemed like an exemplary couple who will always be together. They met since 2011, raised two children and were going to finally legitimize their relationship. In 2013, the actors announced their engagement, and since then, Olivia and Jason’s fans have been eagerly awaiting their wedding. Unfortunately, the wait turned out to be in vain – the beloved broke up after such a long relationship.











The breakup was reported to foreign tabloids by sources close to the Hollywood couple. It turned out that Olivia and Jason broke up in early 2020. “There was no drama or scandals, they just stopped feeling like a couple. If you’re looking for a racy story, you’ve come to the wrong place, ”says an insider at Entertainment Tonight. It’s unclear if it’s worth waiting for an official statement from the stars, if they so carefully concealed their gap for almost a year. The insider added that after the breakup, parenting remains in the first place for parents. “They became good partners. Children are their main priority and the basis of family values, ”concluded the source in an interview with People. It seems that the ex-lovers really managed to maintain a warm relationship: after the breakup, they were noticed together.

Fans were shocked by the sad news and shared their feelings on social networks. Particularly impressionable people said that this separation had shaken their faith in true love. And they can be understood, because the story of Olivia and Jason is similar to the plot of a romantic film, in which there must be a happy ending.









Recall that the actors met in 2011. From the very beginning, Sudeikis seemed charming to Olivia, but at the first meeting the handsome man did not even try to find out her phone number. For six months, colleagues constantly collided with each other. One day, Wilde’s friend could not stand it and still decided to give Jason the number of the actress. Soon the lovers began dating, and the memories of a man of their first kiss can melt even the coldest heart. “At that moment I had a premonition that I would never kiss anyone but her again,” he recalled in Access Hollywood. It is noteworthy that Jason spoke such warm words in August 2020, when the couple were no longer together.