Without a “masculine gaze”. Keira Knightley is only ready for sex scenes from female directors

British actress Keira Knightley announced that she will no longer be filmed nude with male directors.

The 35-year-old star of Pride and Prejudice, Anna Karenina, Pirates of the Caribbean, Atonement, Love Actually and Play Like Beckham stated that part of her decision was a reluctance to promote “male view “- in the theory of feminism, this is how the image of reality is called from the point of view of a heterosexual man.

“There is no absolute taboo for me [на эротику]but not with a male director, she said in an interview with the Chanel Connects podcast. “It’s partly pride and partly masculine.”

Since 2015, when she became a mother, Knightley has included in her contracts a clause not to filming in the nude. She also reserves the right not to participate in bed scenes if she considers them unacceptable for herself.

“I’m not ready for scenes where everyone is oiled and grunting.”

“I’m not ready to participate in these horrible sex scenes where everyone is oiled and grunting. I’m not interested. Sometimes I say: yes, in this picture, an erotic scene will be in place, and someone should look sexy, but look for I think so highly of myself that my body has already spawned two lives, so I just don’t want to stand naked in front of a group of men, “she said.

Knightley added that in films that talk about women’s experiences and experiences, she would also like to star in a female director.

“If this is a story about motherhood, about how extraordinary a woman’s body is, and how you suddenly begin to see yourself in a completely different way, how changes occur in the body that are even difficult to imagine before motherhood, then I would prefer to explore all this with the director “a woman who can understand that,” she told the Chanel Connects podcast.

“But now I would be very uncomfortable trying to embody a man’s view of things,” she added.

Knightley’s most recent film is the comedy-drama Misbehavior, which was released last year, about a feminist movement in 1970s London trying to disrupt a beauty pageant.

Earlier, the actress said that she forbids her daughter to watch Walt Disney cartoons, in which women are depicted in a way that she does not like.

Members of the MeToo movement against sexual violence in film and other industries have raised the issue of ethical treatment of actresses when filming erotic scenes.