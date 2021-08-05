Thursday, August 5, 2021
    Without a “masculine gaze”. Keira Knightley is only ready for sex scenes from female directors




    Knightley says she has nothing against movie sex, but it’s not for her

    British actress Keira Knightley announced that she will no longer be filmed nude with male directors.

    The 35-year-old star of Pride and Prejudice, Anna Karenina, Pirates of the Caribbean, Atonement, Love Actually and Play Like Beckham stated that part of her decision was a reluctance to promote “male view “- in the theory of feminism, this is how the image of reality is called from the point of view of a heterosexual man.

    “There is no absolute taboo for me [на эротику]but not with a male director, she said in an interview with the Chanel Connects podcast. “It’s partly pride and partly masculine.”

    Since 2015, when she became a mother, Knightley has included in her contracts a clause not to filming in the nude. She also reserves the right not to participate in bed scenes if she considers them unacceptable for herself.




