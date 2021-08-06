10 Actors and Actresses Forced to Kiss in the Shot | Movie

“My Best Friend’s Girlfriend”

The film, directed by Howard Deutsch, received unflattering reviews from critics, but paid off at the box office, as many fled to theaters over the weekend to watch the development of Tank’s love story with Alexis, the object of his friend’s admiration. True, in life, the chemistry between the characters did not take place: the reason for this was Kate Hudson’s great love for onions. Later, Dane Cook admitted that the on-screen kiss with the actress was the worst in his entire career.

“Great Aphrodite”

“Kissing Woody Allen is like kissing the Berlin Wall” – this is exactly the unflattering review of his abilities received by “urban neurotic” Woody Allen from his co-star in the movie “The Great Aphrodite” Helena Bonham Carter. And all because the artist had many conditions with regards to the love scene, and one of them was to do without salivation.

“Diary of member”

Well, who of those who watched the tape of Nick Cassavetes and who were wholeheartedly rooting for the relationship of the heroes would have thought that in life Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams could not stand each other. The director said in an interview that battles arose more than once on the set, and Gosling himself once asked to find another actress.

But, as they say, there is only one step from love to hate. So the actors, having met each other two years later, decided to give their relationship another chance – and for some time they were very happy together.

“I love trouble”

Perhaps the medal for first place in mutual antipathy can be awarded to Nick Nolte and Julia Roberts. Their joint project “I Love Trouble” is largely known thanks to the scandals between the actors. Roberts called her partner a chauvinist and flatly refused to act not only in romantic, but also in dialogue scenes. Nolte supported her in this decision.

Blade Runner

In the film environment, Sean Young became famous for her obnoxious character. Collaboration with Harrison Ford in the cult film by Ridley Scott, unfortunately, was no exception. During the filming, the actors were constantly “at knives”, and the scene with the kiss was the last straw for Young. She later complained that Ford scratched her face with barbed stubble.

The hottest couple in Hollywood was a delight to their fans’ eyes until they parted ways. After that, Nina and Ian flatly refused to act in scenes of intimacy, for which the serial rating had to pay. The fans were outraged.

“There are only girls in jazz”

Another unflattering characteristic of the on-screen kiss belongs to Tony Curtis, who played the role of saxophonist Joe, in a romantic scene with the sex symbol of the 50s Marilyn Monroe. He compared the kiss with the girl to the kiss of Hitler. True, later the actor admitted that he did not want to say this: the culprit was the end of his relationship with Monroe after a long secret romance.

“Romeo and Juliet”

She could not stand his constant jokes, and he was angry at her overly serious approach – the actors from the most romantic story of all time tried to avoid each other and, if necessary, communicate only during filming. Unlike Gosling and McAdams, they never changed their minds, and it can be assumed that this is why young Claire turned down the role in “Titanic”. And you must admit that now it is already difficult to imagine someone in the place of Kate Winslet.

“Harry Potter”

Let’s make a reservation right away that the actors did not hate each other. On the contrary, the friendship between them was so strong that in the scene with the kiss, both were extremely embarrassed. Grint later called this moment of his career just awful, while Watson took it more calmly and simply described the kiss as “strange.”

“Pirates of the Caribbean”

Despite the fact that the heroine of Keira Knightley Elizabeth agreed to see her lover once every ten years, only to keep him alive, in life between the actress and Orlando Bloom, not everything was so romantic. Knightley did not sympathize with her partner at all and had difficulty agreeing to kissing scenes. But she loved Johnny Depp. Well, of course, such charisma!