10 Ariana Grande clips that conquered the world

Biography of Ariana Grande Essentials

Ariana was born in Florida.

She studied vocals with Eric Vetro.

As a child, she began performing at the Little Palm Theater for children.

In 2008, she sang the role of Charlotte in the Broadway musical 13. Then her friend and colleague on the set Elizabeth Gillies took the stage with her.

For her performances at the Fort Lauderdale theater she received the National Youth Theater Association Award.

Grande is a member of the Broadway in South Africa project, which is why she teaches singing and dancing to children in South Africa every year.

In 2010, Ariana was cast as Catherine Valentine in the series Victorious.

In 2009 and 2010, the girl performed at the Birdland club in New York with Miranda Sings.

In her musical career for 7 years, Grande has released 6 studio albums and presented dozens of videos.

In May 2021, it became known that a celebrity secretly married her lover Dalton Gomez. Subsequently, the favorite of millions unveiled footage from the wedding.

