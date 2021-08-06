10 facts about the life and work of Aglaya Tarasova









The first chosen one of Aglaya Tarasova, whom the public learned about, was Ilya Glinnikov, whom the actress met while working on Interns. At first, a strong friendship arose between the couple, which grew into a romantic relationship. Subsequently, Aglaya and Ilya began to go out to social events together, although at first they tried not to advertise their romance in order to keep a secret relationship, which they greatly valued.

For almost a year, the couple managed to keep all their relationship secret from, but already at one of the premieres of Russian cinema they appeared together, holding hands and giving each other loving glances.

Ilya and Aglaya met for several years, after which news of the breakup began to appear on the network. For some time Glinnikov and Tarasova avoided each other and did not even communicate, but very soon the couple reconciled, and the actors began to publish pictures of stormy kisses and happy hugs on social networks. Over the entire period of their relationship, they constantly converged and parted. In 2016, the couple announced their final breakup, although fans had been waiting for a long time for the couple to get back together, but this did not happen.







