5 pieces of evidence that Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts once won us over in Pretty Woman, and then she stole our heart again at the Golden Globe in 1990. Then she appeared on the red carpet of the ceremony in a men’s trouser suit and tie, securing the title of the main style icon of the 90s.

Roberts kept her corporate identity not only in life, but also on the screens. As proof: the movie “Notting Hill” (the one in which the handsome Hugh Grant played). In the picture, her heroine wore a beret in a duet with sunglasses, and also walked in one of the districts of London in a men’s leather jacket.

In general, Roberts is one of those stars whose style we are inspired by today (the 90s are still in vogue again). And we have a reason for that. Collected 5 proofs that Julia was the main style icon of that time.

Loafers with white socks

The trend for loafers with white socks has come back into fashion more than once. In the 90s it was revived by the Prada show and … Julia Roberts. All thanks to her appearance in a floral dress. Now her image is a source of inspiration for fashion bloggers and street style heroes. And sock loafers are a favorite of Bella Hadid, Harry Styles and Elsa Hosk.

A jacket instead of a dress

While in the early 90s all the stars wore combinations and dangerous minis, Julia Roberts mastered the trend of a jacket instead of a dress and in this way took her Golden Globes in 1991. Apparently, the actress really liked this technique: we counted at least 4 Roberts outings in jackets on a naked body.









Layering

While designers dictate their rules of layering to us, we look for inspiration in celebrity archives. And here’s another Julia Roberts style rule: combine a top, a cropped cardigan and a leather jacket, and they will want to repeat your look even after more than 20 years.

New sexuality

At the Golden Globes in 1990, Julia Roberts chose a men’s trouser suit over a couture dress, complementing it with a tie, and proved that you can look sexy even in oversized. Then the image of Roberts went down in the history of the award, and the costumes became the main feature of the actress (she even appeared in them in the film “Best Friend’s Wedding”).

Berets

It is no coincidence that the berets appeared in Notting Hill. The thing is that Julia herself adored them. Moreover, the main feature of the actress is to wear them with sunglasses.

PS Another trick you can take note of this season.