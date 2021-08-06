8 interesting facts about the movie “Pretty Woman”

For three decades, the picture has not lost its popularity among viewers. The story of Cinderella, shown in a slightly different vein, entered the collection of the best films and firmly established itself in the treasury of world cinema.

On March 23, 1990, the American comedy melodrama Pretty Woman, directed by Garry Marshall, starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts was released.

The hackneyed story about the romance of a rich man and a girl from the street (in this case, a prostitute), which was exploited very often in world literature, starting from “Lady with Camellias” and ending with “Owl and Cat”, was rethought and updated. Excessive sentimentalism was removed from the plot, making it socially sharp, moderately ironic, but not too cynical, seasoned all this with a certain amount of romance and gave a high-quality and non-perishable product to the mountain.



On the poster for the film, Julia Roberts’ head was superimposed on the body of her stunt double – actress Shelley Michelle [+–] Photo: Open sources

After the release of the picture, the aspiring actress Julia Roberts was not only nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress and received a Golden Globe, but also became one of the most sought-after in cinema. Richard Gere also confirmed the role of a heartthrob with sad eyes, making millions of fans dream of meeting the same rich, generous and understanding man of their dreams.

The picture has not lost its popularity for over 30 years, and is interesting for its “behind the scenes” history.

“Because I’m an idiot”, or Why Burt Reynolds regretted refusing to star in “Pretty Woman”

Originally, the role of financial tycoon Edward Lewis was offered to the famous actor Bert Reynolds, but he turned it down. Al Pacino and Christopher Reeve did the same. Richard Gere also almost refused, citing the fact that he had never starred in comedies, but the director found a way to convince him. To do this, he brought Julia Roberts to New York, and the actors talked almost all night. When Marshall called Gere to inquire about his decision, he said yes.

When, after the film’s overwhelming success, Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen asked Burt Reynolds why he turned down the role, Burt Reynolds replied, “Because I’m an idiot.”



Burt Reynolds was very sorry that he turned down the role in the film [+–] Photo: Stone Forest

There was a similar problem with finding an actress for the lead role. Winona Ryder, Kim Basinger, Mag Ryan, Molly Ringwald and Derill Hannah refused to play the girl of easy virtue. The latter was completely sure that this role would ruin her career. As a result, the prostitute who believes in love was brilliantly played by 21-year-old Roberts.

Lotus Esprit instead of Ferarri, or Why automakers were afraid to provide transport for filming

The scandalous storyline of the film frightened not only the actors who were worried about their reputation, but also the automakers. Ferarri and Porsche refused to provide their cars for filming, believing that the picture about a prostitute would hit sales. As a result, the protagonist cuts through the frame on a Lotus Esprit sports car, borrowed by one of the film’s producers. After the premiere of “Pretty Woman”, sales of this car have tripled.



Sports car Lotus Esprit borrowed for filming one of the producers of the film [+–] Photo: Shot from the film “Pretty Woman”







When reality gave way to a fairy tale

The original working title of the painting was “3000”. That is how much in dollars the escort services of the prostitute Vivienne cost for a week. It was planned to be a dark drama about prostitution on the streets of New York with a poignant social slogan and no happy ending. The screenwriter of the film, Jonathan Lawton, watched for a long time the life of prostitutes, pimps and drug dealers in one of the lousy districts of Los Angeles, and copied the script from them. In it, the main character is addicted to cocaine, and at the end of the film, the main character, who also dabbles in drugs, throws Vivienne with three thousand dollars out of the car, and she dies.

However, when the script was acquired by Disney, the filmmakers decided to replay everything and make a film about the modern Cinderella, rewriting the original version. As further success showed, this was the right move.



The story of a millionaire and a prostitute ended with a happy ending [+–] Photo: Shot from the film “Pretty Woman”

Lady in Red

The famous red jacket of the main character at the time of her acquaintance with the millionaire appeared in the picture purely by accident. For a long time, the costume designer could not find suitable outerwear for Vivienne. Once on the street, he accidentally saw a boy in a red jacket, and it dawned on him. Soon he bought a red jacket for filming from a ticket dealer at the nearest cinema for only $ 30.



The costume designer was looking for a red jacket on the main character for a very long time [+–] Photo: Shot from the film “Pretty Woman”

$ 250,000 necklace and a new man on the set

In one of the episodes of the picture, Edward puts on Vivian’s necklace with precious stones before going to the opera. Its real cost at that time was $ 250 thousand. The jewel was borrowed from one of the jewelry stores in New York, and so that nothing happened to it, a guard was assigned to guard it. And one more thing: the moment when the box with the necklace slams shut was a pure accident and was not intended in the script. However, Julia laughed so sincerely that they decided to leave this scene.

The choker scene turned out to be an improvisation, and very successful. [+–]

Richard Gere’s unexpected talent

In the film, the protagonist plays a study on the piano. This melody was composed by Richard Gere himself. He was fond of music since childhood, wrote melodies for school performances. The actor plays several instruments, among which he loves the trumpet most of all.

Richard Gere composed the sketch himself, which he played in the film [+–]

Oh, pretty woman

The title of the film was given by Roy Orbison’s song Oh, Pretty Woman (translated from English. “Oh, pretty woman”), which was first performed in 1964. It tells about a man who sees a beauty on the street. He desires her and wonders if a woman as attractive as she could be lonely like him. At the last moment, she turns around and approaches him.

In 1991, the author of the composition was posthumously awarded the Grammy in the nomination “Best Male Pop Vocal Performance”. In 2004, Oh, Pretty Woman was ranked 222nd on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

The composition not only perfectly matched the film, but also experienced a resurgence of its former popularity.

Pretty Woman Gives Oh, Pretty Woman A Second Life [+–]

Success backed by the dollar

＄ 14 million was spent on the creation of the film, but the film grossed 33 times more at the world box office – over ＄ 463 million, and the tale of a fallen woman who falls in love with a rich handsome man remained very in demand even decades later.

An interesting story is connected with the poster for the film. On it the head of Julia Roberts was superimposed on the body of her stunt double, actress Shelley Michelle. In addition, the poster depicts the hair of male lead Richard Gere as brown, while in the film it turns gray.

