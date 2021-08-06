A criminal with the appearance of Kim Kardashian has become a meme in social networks: Appearance: Values: Lenta.ru

A British criminal with the appearance of an American TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has become the object of jokes on social networks. Relevant comments appeared under the entry of the news portal CourtNewsUK in Twitter…

The publication talked about 30-year-old Tara Hanlon, who underwent a number of plastic surgeries (for example, increased lips) for the sake of resemblance to the Kardashians. It is known that the British woman was engaged in dishonest business and was sentenced to two years and ten months in prison for laundering five million pounds (about 511 million rubles). She was detained in October 2020 at Heathrow Airport when she wanted to go to Dubai with a large amount of money.









The photo of the criminal went viral on social networks. Twitter users felt that the attacker did not look like a TV star at all, and began to share memes in the comments. “If she’s a Kim Kardashian lookalike, can I call myself a copy of Rihanna?” [американского певца] Michael Jackson “,” I see no similarities “,” How is Kim? What? And how did you come to this conclusion? ” – they wrote.

In November 2020, the model became a plus-size doppelganger of Kim Kardashian and talked about online bullying. Sammy Krieger from Portland prides herself on the fact that she says she looks just like the TV star or her little sister Kylie Jenner. The heroine of the material said that over time she learned to fight back haters and not pay attention to the negative.