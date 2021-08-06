Actress with Ukrainian roots Mila Kunis became a victim of “hunters” for spicy photos – 03/15/2021

Mila Kunis, a famous Hollywood actress with Ukrainian roots, turned to the FBI because of a hacker attack on her mobile phone. An unknown user from Florida remotely hacked the movie star’s phone and posted her pictures on the Internet. It is noteworthy that a similar situation with Mila Kunis already happened 2 years ago, reports “Glamorous Dialogue”.

Then the Los Angeles police found that the actress’s mobile had been hacked by Christopher Cheney. He stole some of Mila’s hot pictures and posted them online. Law enforcement officers found out that the hacker hacked into the phones of two more celebrities – Scarlett Johansson and Vanessa Hudgens.

Cheney received several years in prison, as well as a $ 250,000 fine.









After Mila’s personal photos appeared on the Internet again, the famous film actress filed a complaint with the FBI demanding a new investigation. At the same time, Kunis promised that all the money that the court will force the hackers to pay will be sent to the coronavirus fund.

