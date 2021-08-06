Anastasia Volochkova coveted Kim Kardashian’s laurels

The famous ballerina and Russian actress Anastasia Volochkova loves to delight her impressive army of fans with various posts on the Instagram social network, where she is followed by 1.2 million people.

The controversial 45-year-old dancer often posts vacation pictures at resorts, where she shows off her athletic and toned body in seductive outfits and swimsuits.

This time, Anastasia shared a series of photos from the coast of sunny Greece. In the shot, a ballerina lies in a bright yellow swimsuit on the sand by the sea, while the waves wash over her attractive body. The artist lay down on her stomach and crossed her legs behind so that fans could properly examine her rounded buttocks.

“And here I am lying on the beach 😂🌴”. In a great mood. And I wish everyone a wonderful day! 😊 “, – wrote Anastasia.

Screenshot from comments

Screenshot from comments

