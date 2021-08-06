Anne Hathaway changed her haircut and showed off the result

Anne Hathaway has not been in touch with fans for a long time and for the first time in a long time delighted them with a new photo. The artist made a new haircut and boasted about the result. The star of the movie “Dirty Scammers” settled on the trendy hairstyle in 2021.

The 38-year-old American actress posted a new photo on her personal Instagram account. The artist appeared in the frame in a black T-shirt and bomber jacket, and her face is covered with sunglasses.

Fans appreciated the star’s appearance, and also drew attention to her new hairstyle. Anne Hathaway made a fashionable haircut in 2021 – shaggy with bangs. It is worth noting that the new image really suits the charming actress. And this was noted by her fans.









“So beautiful,” “Gorgeous,” “You look great,” “God, you’re awesome,” “Wonderful hairstyle,” “Love your hair, Annie,” fans write in the comments.

During the quarantine period, Anne Hathaway spends all her time with her family and practically does not post anything on social networks. The star devoted her new publication to a very important cause – the protection of the environment.

The actress admitted that she and her husband invested in a company that recycles plastic bottles to produce new ones. Otherwise, the plastic ends up in the ocean. The firm plans to recycle and reuse about 23 million kilograms of plastic by 2025. One new plastic bottle will contain five recycled ones.

Anne Hathaway stressed that this solution will not solve the problem of planet pollution, but will significantly reduce the amount of garbage.

