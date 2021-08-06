Anne Hathaway understood what mothers go through in self-isolation

In a new interview with Stellar magazine, the 38-year-old actress shared what was her biggest challenge as a mother when she was locked up at home with her family in self-isolation. Hathaway admitted with a laugh that their house had been turned into a laundry. Ann and her husband Adam Shulman have two sons – 4-year-old Jonathan and one-year-old baby Jack.

Nevertheless, the actress noted that she found many opportunities during the pandemic and understood other people more.

“Obviously, this needs to be learned. You just need to be kind to yourself, because you constantly feel that you are doing everything wrong, especially in the early days, ”Ann gave advice to all mothers who faced difficulties.

By the way, earlier on the Jimmy Kimmel show, the actress avoided answering the question of whether she was planning an addition to the family. Hathaway said that she is indecisive, because she should be glad that she has two healthy children, and not dream of another baby.









During her second pregnancy, the actress in a frank interview said that her path to motherhood turned out to be difficult – for a long time she and her husband could not have a child, and Ann had already come to terms with the fact that they would not give Jonathan a brother or sister. Hathaway recalled how angry the news of other people’s pregnancies did not cause and how she could not cope with emotions.

