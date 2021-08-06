Ariana Grande will earn over $ 20 million from virtual concerts in Fortnite

Los Angeles, August 4. The developers of the popular video game Fortnite have announced five concerts by American singer Ariana Grande. For virtual performances, the star will receive more than $ 20 million.

The event with the participation of Ariana Grande will be called “Rift Tour”. Fortnite users will be able to attend the pop star’s five in-game concerts from August 7-9. Prior to the start of the concert, gamers will have access to a special mode where the best moments from the Fortnite battle royale will be combined with Grande’s hits.

During the performance of the singer, players will be able to replenish their arsenal with new items – equipment, loading screens, skins and gestures. The singer herself announced virtual concerts on her Instagram page. She published a title in which she showed her image in Fortnite.









Forbes magazine, citing its own source at Epic Games, reported that Ariana Grande will receive more than $ 20 million for virtual performances. The publication notes that this is exactly the amount that rapper Travis Scott earned for concerts in Fortnite. However, a pop singer ‘s pay can be much higher, since she collects more people on streaming than a hip hop artist. According to Forbes, the bulk of the money Grande will receive is from sales of “related products” rather than from a contract with Epic Games.

