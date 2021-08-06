Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds went to the stadium (and made fun of each other again)

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Blake Lively, 33, and Ryan Reynolds, 44, have long earned a reputation for being the most humorous couple in Hollywood. The actors are known for their cute pranks and kind jokes, which they let go even in the most ordinary situations in life. For example, the couple recently commented humorously on their campaign to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Yesterday, Blake and Ryan shared cute selfies taken at the stadium during a game between the New York Yankees and the Bronx Bombers. “Mom and Dad got out on a date” – this is how Lively herself described the evening (recall that the couple have three children).

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Blake took me to my first home derby at the New York Yankees. They won 10: 0. Not that I’m hinting that I’m lucky

– wrote Reynolds.

Lively in her story commented on one of the pictures with her husband in a funny way.

I love meeting fans

– she wrote.

The couple also managed to get autographs from one of the players of their favorite team – Clint Fraser. The actors also showed baseball caps to their subscribers.

To the Green Lantern from Red Thunder,

– wrote the athlete, referring to the superhero Reynolds, whom he played in the 2011 film of the same name.

Reynolds did not remain in debt and offered to introduce Fraser, whose nickname, respectively, “Red Thunder”, in future Marvel films.









Blake also showed subscribers her colorful manicure with the main attractions of New York, which she did especially for the game. The actress also commented on the opportunity to spend the weekend outside the house and take a walk around the city with humor.

I left the house. I have documented this. Ugh, it was fun. Maybe I’ll do it again next year

– wrote Blake in the story.