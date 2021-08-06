Blake Lively made her debut after a long break

Очаровательная блондинка вместе со своим супругом Райаном Рейнольдсом появились на красной дорожке премьеры фильма “Свободный парень”.

One of the most beautiful couples of modern Hollywood was guided by a similar concept to look so as to impress everyone, appearing at the premiere screening of Ryan Reynolds’ film The Free Guy. Due to the pandemic, Blake and her husband left their three daughters at home, and they themselves went to the first joint red carpet in a very long time.

For a special occasion, 33-year-old Lively chose an incredible pink evening dress from Prabal Gurung, which opened up the view of both the actress’s imposing neckline and her waist. Blake complemented the glamorous look of the Barbie girl with numerous rings and silver earrings, which, it seems, she chose from different sets. Even more unexpected, as it turned out much later, was the choice of Lively’s shoes. So, for an evening look, the girl was not afraid to put on ordinary white Converse sneakers – bold and comfortable.

In turn, 44-year-old Reynolds looked stylish and imposing in a beige Brunello Cucinelli suit, worn over a black and white check shirt. The actor decided to remain himself – cheerful and relaxed, and therefore opted for not quite classic shoes and a scarf in paisley print.

Blake and Ryan hit the red carpet just days after the couple celebrated the 10th anniversary of their first date by returning to the restaurant where their love story began.

“10 years later. We’re still going on the first date. Only this time, the shoes are a little more comfortable, ”- wrote Blake under a joint photo with her husband, showing their evening looks.

The actress also published a photo of Reynolds under a Boston sushi restaurant, writing that without this place, she and Ryan would definitely not be together. This joke establishment means a lot to both.

Reynolds also shared a selfie of the two in front of the restaurant.

“Our favorite restaurant and her fourth favorite date,” Ryan captioned the snapshot, continuing the familiar playful trolling that seems to be their love language.

The actor later posted a wider snippet of the photo with a disclaimer covering his face. “I’m posting this again because I carved my wife’s cute earrings,” he wrote. “She raised me better. Sorry if I let you down. ” Lively shared his message with her story, adding, “Right.”









Lively and Reynolds met in 2010 when they starred together in the movie Green Lantern.

They started dating a year later, and tied the knot in September 2012.

Reynolds recently talked about their first date on the SmartLess podcast, joking that he “met Blake in the darkest place in the universe called the Green Lantern.”

“We were friends and buddies, and after about a year and a half we went on a double date, but we… dated different people,” he explained, adding that they “hung out” and “always kept in touch, but only kept in touch as friends. until the moment they started dating. “Next memory: she is going to Boston, and I offered to go with her, because I also needed to get there. We took the train and went together. I begged her to sleep with me. “

The “Deadpool” star described the attraction as something fabulous, as their relationship began quite fast.