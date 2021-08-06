Cake, candles and kisses: Colson Baker celebrated 31 years with his beloved Megan Fox and friends

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, Coulson Baker and Megan Fox

Coulson Baker, better known by his artistic name Machine Gun Kelly, celebrated his 31st birthday yesterday. On this occasion, his 34-year-old beloved Megan Fox shared on her Instagram their new joint picture, under which she left congratulations for her boyfriend.

Happy birthday, blond angel,

– signed a photo with her beloved actress.

The day before, on Wednesday night Thursday night, Coulson Baker had thrown a rowdy birthday party. At the holiday, he walked with his beloved and numerous friends, among whom was his colleague Travis Barker, along with his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

I will grow up next summer. Best regards, birthday boy,

– the rapper signed pictures from the party on his instagram.

Coulson, along with his lover and friends, had fun all night: they danced, rapped and did not forget to take joint photos for social networks. At the end of the party, Colson made cherished wishes in front of the guests, tenderly kissed Megan and blew out the candles on a three-tiered birthday cake.









By the way, recently a source from the close circle of the star couple said that Megan and Coulson are planning a great joint future. Now the rapper is gradually getting closer to the three sons of his beloved from her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Coulson meets Megan’s children. She loves her boys very much, they will always be her top priority. Megan is very happy that they received Coulson well,

– the insider shared.

Recall that the separation of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green after 10 years of marriage became known in May last year. Shortly thereafter, the actress had an affair with Colson Baker. At the same time, Green himself denied that their separation from his wife was somehow connected with the rapper.