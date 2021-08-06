Friday, August 6, 2021
    Cake, candles and kisses: Colson Baker celebrated 31 years with his beloved Megan Fox and friends

    Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, Coulson Baker and Megan Fox

    Coulson Baker, better known by his artistic name Machine Gun Kelly, celebrated his 31st birthday yesterday. On this occasion, his 34-year-old beloved Megan Fox shared on her Instagram their new joint picture, under which she left congratulations for her boyfriend.

    Happy birthday, blond angel,

    – signed a photo with her beloved actress.

    Megan Fox and Colson BakerMegan Fox and Colson Baker

    The day before, on Wednesday night Thursday night, Coulson Baker had thrown a rowdy birthday party. At the holiday, he walked with his beloved and numerous friends, among whom was his colleague Travis Barker, along with his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

    I will grow up next summer. Best regards, birthday boy,

    – the rapper signed pictures from the party on his instagram.

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Coulson Baker and Megan FoxKourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Coulson Baker and Megan Fox

    Colson Baker with friends
    Colson Baker with friends

    Colson Baker

    Colson Baker with friends

    Colson Baker with a friend

    Coulson, along with his lover and friends, had fun all night: they danced, rapped and did not forget to take joint photos for social networks. At the end of the party, Colson made cherished wishes in front of the guests, tenderly kissed Megan and blew out the candles on a three-tiered birthday cake.

    Coulson Baker and Megan Fox




    By the way, recently a source from the close circle of the star couple said that Megan and Coulson are planning a great joint future. Now the rapper is gradually getting closer to the three sons of his beloved from her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

    Coulson meets Megan’s children. She loves her boys very much, they will always be her top priority. Megan is very happy that they received Coulson well,

    – the insider shared.

    Recall that the separation of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green after 10 years of marriage became known in May last year. Shortly thereafter, the actress had an affair with Colson Baker. At the same time, Green himself denied that their separation from his wife was somehow connected with the rapper.

    Coulson Baker and Megan Fox




