Cameron Diaz in his youth and now

So fans learned that in 2006, Diaz resorted to rhinoplasty. Performing a stunt on the set without a stuntman, Cameron broke her nose. Bad surfing made the situation worse: Diaz hit her face hard on the board, after which it became difficult for her to breathe. Despite the fact that the actress went under the surgeon’s knife due to serious problems, after the operation her nose bridge began to look much more graceful. You can look at other Hollywood beauties before and after plastic surgery in a photo selection from the editors of uznayvse.ru. Cameron Diaz regrets her passion for Botox injections. According to the actress, after one of the courses her face changed so much that the actress decided to age “naturally”. What other procedures Cameron does to maintain beauty is difficult to say. Judging by the pictures on the network, the actress clearly resorted to the correction of the nasolabial folds and the zygomatic zone. Chin enlargement is not excluded. But these are only guesses of the editors of uznayvse.ru. Perhaps Diaz really does cost a little blood in the struggle for youth and attractiveness.