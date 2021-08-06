Celebrities and fans stand up for Harry Styles after his photo shoot in dresses

The singer was criticized for the original shoot for a fashion magazine.







The 26-year-old performer went down in gloss history as the first man to appear alone on the cover of Vogue magazine. For a fashion shoot, Harry Styles decided to try on dresses and skirts, which the conservative part of the Internet did not really like. Thus, political activist Candice Owens harshly criticized the artist for a gender-blurred style and asked the publication to “return courageous men.”









Harry’s fans immediately spoke out in his defense, and then celebrities came to the rescue. For example, Olivia Wilde, Styles’s colleague in the upcoming film Don’t Worry Sweetheart (she’s also taking the director’s chair), Owens replied succinctly: “You’re pathetic.” Later, other stars joined, expressing disagreement with the criticism of Candice.

“Harry Styles is pretty masculine because you define courage, not the toxic, insecure, woman-hating homophobic idiots who decided it hundreds of years ago. He is 104 percent perfect, ”said Jamila Jamil, the star of The Better World series, outraged.

“All our lives, boys and men have been told that we need to be courageous. Life is short. Be the hell of who you want to be, ”added actor Zach Braff. “I think you missed the definition of what a man is. Masculinity alone does not define a man, ”said his colleague Elijah Wood.

Some Styles fans have also noted that in many countries and cultures, men traditionally wear dresses and skirts. After all, even Prince Charles, the future King of Great Britain, wears a kilt regularly.