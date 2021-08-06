Charlize Theron made fun of Kylie Jenner’s makeup

Kylie Jenner / Charlize Theron

A month ago, 45-year-old actress Charlize Theron showed her 5-year-old daughter August doing her makeup. The girl painted her mother’s lips with red lipstick and stained her face a little. Nevertheless, Charlize liked the makeup, and she jokingly called her daughter the best makeup artist.

And yesterday, the star decided to play a trick on 23-year-old Kylie Jenner and hinted that she, it seems, should learn how to do makeup. Charlize made a collage from a photograph of Kylie and her own – the one in which her daughter painted her.



Kylie Jenner / Charlize Theron Who is who?

– she signed the photo.

Kylie, I must say, is doing well with a sense of humor – she was not at all offended and commented on the picture with laughing emoticons.

But the subscribers of Charlize Theron awarded an unconditional victory to her, noting that she looks great even without makeup.

Natural beauty always wins

– they wrote.

By the way, this is not the first time that daughter Theron has been honing her makeup skills on her stellar mother. In October, the actress had already warned all makeup artists that they would soon have a serious competitor.













But Kylie, who boasts a very successful line of her own, does not seem to trust her two-year-old daughter in experiments to create her beauty image. But after the example, Charlize may change her mind.