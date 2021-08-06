Daria Moroz starred in an unusual way

Daria Moroz Actress Daria Moroz reincarnated as a black swan.

Actress Daria Moroz has an atypical appearance. For work in films, this is an excellent quality, because Daria can embody any role on the screen. In her Instagram account, the star of the series “The Keepers” posted a picture in the form of a black swan.

“We flew to St. Petersburg for a day!” – the actress signed the photo.

Frost fans enthusiastically accepted the original costume of their idol. The star was compared with the fairytale heroine Maleficent, with the Hollywood actress Natalie Portman, who played the main role in the movie “Black Swan”.

"What a grace", "Natalie Portman is resting. Bravo "," Unlimited abilities for transformation – talent! "," Daria, you are great! A very emotional and deep image! " – wrote admiring comments from netizens.









Recently, the actress admitted that while she was married to Konstantin Bogomolov, she was often in the shadow of her husband. Now Daria is an independent and self-confident unit of Russian cinema.

Daria also said that she married Bogomolov only because she was pregnant. According to the artist, they decided that it would be easier to deal with the documents this way.