“Darling, come back to me”: Kanye West said he regrets the divorce from Kim Kardashian, and dedicated a song to her

The relationship between 44-year-old Kanye West and 40-year-old Kim Kardashian, who in February decided to leave and even filed for divorce after seven years of marriage, again became a topic of discussion. It seems that the musician regrets breaking up with Kim. This was noted by the audience of the second concert in support of West’s new album Donda, in which several songs are dedicated to the importance of family. Yesterday at a stadium in Atlanta, the rapper sang the song Love, Unconditionally so touchingly that the musician’s fans could not hold back their tears and concluded that the song was dedicated to the rapper’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.



The following lines sounded in the song:

The lesson he passed on to his children: no matter what, never leave your family!

I thought of only one thing – how she screamed at me: “Dad, how could you leave?”

At one point in the performance, Kanye West knelt down and sang, “I’m losing my whole family, honey, come back to me.”

Since the ex-wife of rapper Kim Kardashian was at the stadium at that time, no one doubts that the lines are dedicated to her, especially since from the stage Kanye suggested that she be together again. Fans talked about this on Twitter after the concert.

Kim must feel weird as hell right now.

He just really loves Kim, it is so noticeable.

Thank Kim – without her this masterpiece would not exist.

She broke his heart

– said the fans of Kanye West, who was recently suspected of having a romantic relationship with model Irina Shayk.

Kim has filed for divorce from Kanye due to a difference of opinion. The couple have four children – North eight, Saint five, Chicago three, and Psalm two. All of them attended the concert, the presentation of Kanye’s tenth studio album, dressed in items from the Balenciaga collaboration with West’s Yeezy. Kim, in support of her ex-husband, put on a gray mask with a zipper, the same one in which Kanye performed on stage.











Recall that for the first time an American rapper presented his new album Donda, named after his late mother, on July 22 in Atlanta. Then his performance was no less emotional: The Sun reported that Kanye could not help crying while singing a song about the importance of family.



