Details of the upcoming wedding of Ariana Grande appeared on the network. Let’s tell!

“They are obsessed with each other.”







Instagram @arianagrande

Ariana Grande











The 27-year-old singer announced her engagement to star real estate agent Dalton Gomez last December. The couple are actively preparing for the wedding and are planning to host a ceremony early this summer, according to insiders close to Ariana Grande.









“They looked at places in several cities, but will most likely choose California,” a source told Us Weekly. “They want a very humble ceremony. Officially, nothing will happen until it’s safe. They are obsessed with each other and spend most of their time together. He is madly in love with her and makes her truly happy. All Ariana’s family and friends adore him. “

A few days ago, Ari posted romantic photos with her lover on Instagram, leaving a touching signature: “My heart, my man. Thank you for being yourself. “

For the first time, the romance of Grande and Gomez was talked about in February last year. In May, the singer introduced her boyfriend to fans in a video for a joint track with Justin Bieber.