Dreaming of playing a sorceress Renata Litvinova criticized the film “The Witches” starring Anne Hathaway

On October 22, Robert Zemeckis’ fantasy “The Witches” with Anne Hathaway in the title role was released in Russia. The film became a remake of the film of the same name with Angelica Houston, which was directed by Nicholas Rogue 30 years ago. 53-year-old Renata Litvinova, known for her love of mystical stories, did not appreciate the new Hollywood creation, criticizing the story of demons in human form.

Renata Litvinova noted that first she looked at the old version, and then – the new one. The actress did not like the remake with Anne Hathaway. “I have always dreamed of playing a“ witch in modern realities ”and someday I’ll play, but in the new“ Witches ”everything magical and fabulous is very weak and there are many physiological details (which are hidden by witchcraft women under wigs, gloves and shoes) – but some scenario then sluggish, and excellent actresses do not save this film, here in the old “Witches” there was an outstanding work of a plastic make-up artist, and here – a little madness! ” – summed up Renata Muratovna in her microblog on Instagram (spelling and punctuation of the author hereinafter are given unchanged – Approx. ed.).

Renata Litvinova admitted that she would not mind playing a witch

Litvinova shared her plans for watching those films that also interested her. “Now you have to watch the 4th season of” Crown “#crown – came out on #netflix in Russian – princess Diana plays – practically copies Emma Corrin (young and promising, very similar to Jodie Foster), but the main thing for me is to see the brilliant and noble 50th birthday Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher – here is a historical figure that is especially close to me in life – how many men she scattered – a Woman with a Concept)! ” – summed up the star.









Renata Litvinova’s script for “The Witches” with Anne Hathaway seemed sluggish

By the way, Renata herself this year completed the filming of the mystical drama “North Wind”. Work on the film began in an atmosphere of strict secrecy two years ago. Roles in the new creation of Litvinova were performed by Anton Shagin, Sophia Ernst, Galina Tyunina, Svetlana Khodchenkova, Tatiana Piletskaya, and the director herself played the main character.

As Renata Muratovna promised in the summer after the release of the trailer for the film, “North Wind” will appear on the big screens on November 26, having previously attended several international film festivals. The release date closer to the New Year was dictated by the plot: the action of the tape takes place on the eve of the main winter holiday. The director played on her favorite themes of death and love: the main character Margarita asked the higher powers for an extra hour a day to arrange her personal life. But the desire that came true had a dear price: the close heroines began to age and die faster. On New Year’s Eve, death itself comes to Margarita in human form to make her understand what true love is. However, plans to release the picture in November were not destined to come true. Due to the pandemic, the premiere was postponed to February 2021.

Premiere of “North Wind” by Renata Litvinova postponed to 2021

However, the play “The North Wind” directed by Renata Litvinova is still on the stage of the Moscow Art Theater. As the director noted, the theatrical version and the film differ significantly in the plot, although they bear the same name. As Renata noted, despite the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions associated with it, all tickets for the performances have been sold out. The star itself is checked every few days for COVID_19. “I am afraid to infect those close and distant, I am afraid to disrupt rehearsals, montages, performances and, you know, I am afraid to disrupt personal dates too!) Therefore – I wear masks, and I always have hand disinfection! And everyone should take care of each other, ”Litvinova recently emphasized in her Instagram microblog.

The play “North Wind” on the stage of the Moscow Art Theater

Read also:

Renata Litvinova spoke about the state of health of Zemfira, who fell ill with coronavirus

Renata Litvinova published an archive photo with her little daughter

The release of the film by Renata Litvinova “The North Wind” was postponed until next year