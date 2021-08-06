Dwayne Johnson beat Selena Gomez and the Kardashian sisters on Instagram earnings

The cost of an advertising post on the actor’s page has exceeded a million.

Hopper HQ calculated how much an Instagram ad post for top celebrities costs and ranked it accordingly. Last time the first place went to Kylie Jenner. But now she has a solid competitor – Dwayne Scala Johnson. According to the publication, the 48-year-old actor, who has 225 million followers on Instagram, charges just over $ 1 million for one ad post.

The second line in the ranking was taken by Kylie Jenner: her advertising costs about 986 thousand dollars. Cristiano Ronaldo and Kim Kardashian, who took 3rd and 4th positions, cost a little less advertising.

Also in the top ten were Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and football star Neymar – all of them cost at least $ 700,000 to publish.

Last year, Dwayne Johnson was named the Highest Paid Actor of 2020 by Forbes magazine. In terms of earnings from June 2019 to May 2020, he surpassed Ryan Reynolds, Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck and Vin Diesel. During this period, Skala earned $ 87.5 million.









And the list of the highest paid actresses was topped by Jennifer Lopez, who earned $ 47.5 million over the same period. The aforementioned Kylie Jenner also became number one on the list of the richest celebrities with income of $ 590 million.

