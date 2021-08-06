Emily Blunt brags about her daughters’ British accent

Emily Blunt took part in Jimmy Kimmel’s late night talk show. The star of The Devil Wears Prada boasted that after the family spent a long vacation in England, her daughters began to speak with a British accent. Emily noted that for almost six months, her girls – 6-year-old Hazel and 4-year-old Violet – went to a British school. “Fortunately, now they speak like real English women, and I am in seventh heaven,” said Blunt, who was herself born in London.

The actress admitted that before Christmas, the younger Violet sent her a video in which she sang the song Jingle Bells. “And she sang practically in Cockney, this is the most unimaginable accent,” – said Emily Blunt with a laugh.









Let’s remind that the film “The Devil Wears Prada” brought Emily world fame. Then film critics were skeptical about the game of the main character, Anne Hathaway, but Emily Blunt, who got a minor role, was worthy of the Golden Globe in 2007. Emily’s real success was the role of Mary Poppins in the remake of the famous film, for which the actress received the Screen Actors Guild Award.

Emily has been married to actor John Krasinski since 2010, the couple has two common daughters, the youngest of whom pleases her mother with music videos.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Anastasia Khapova