Emma Stone appeared in a trendy pantsuit

American actress Emma Stone appeared on the red carpet at the Cruella premiere in a spectacular business outfit. For the special event, she opted for a tailored black suit with gold accents.

The celebrity complemented her look with a snow-white blouse with a massive bow around her neck, suede stiletto heels, and bright red lipstick. Writes about this edition of the Daily Mail (to onsee photos, scroll to the end of the page).

In addition, the actress also let her hair down and made a voluminous styling. And to match the rich color of lipstick, she picked up a small red handbag and stylish earrings.

The premiere of the film can be considered the first high-profile event for Stone since she became a mother. Recall that in March she and her husband Dave McCarey had a baby girl.

Cruella is a Disney prequel to 101 Dalmatians. It tells the story of a young Estelle de Ville, an aspiring fashion designer from 1970s London.









