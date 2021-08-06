Emma Watson accused of unprofessional behavior on the set

Ее коллега Сет Роген извинился перед актрисой.

Set Rogen states that the rumor that Emma Watson jumped off the set while working on his project “End of the World 2013: Apocalypse in Hollywood” is complete nonsense and a lie.

“I would like to correct the story that emerged after my recent interview. She misinterprets what actually happened then. Emma Watson did not leave the set, and it is foolish to assume that she could do that, ”the actor and director wrote on his Twitter page on Monday. “The scene was filmed differently from the original script – we had to improvise. She had completely changed, and Emma did not agree with this state of affairs. Information that she acted unprofessionally is complete nonsense. ”

The scene in question included Danny McBride as a cannibal and Channing Tatumadressed in leather and other nuances of the BDSM theme.

38 year old Rogen explained that both he and Watson agreed that she would not participate in this particular scene, for which Rogen respected the Harry Potter star for her ability to stand up for himself.

“Obviously, I should have explained everything better, and since I didn’t, she found herself in an uncomfortable situation. In the evening we talked to her, and although it was a bad moment, and it was probably difficult for her to say something, I am glad and amazed that she did it. We agreed together that she would not be filming this episode. ”







Rogen admitted that he was incredibly excited when he got the opportunity to work with 30-year-old Watson. The man also explains that he would be honored to collaborate with her again if such an opportunity arose.

“I am very sorry that this happened. I wish I could do more to prevent the problem from arising, ”said Rogen, taking the blame for the incident.

Rumors of Watson losing her temper on set first surfaced in 2013 when the movie was being filmed. But Rogen unwittingly fanned the flames when asked if Watson really “ran off the set” in a recent interview with British GQ published on Monday.

“I don’t look back, and I don’t think about how she dared to do it. Sometimes what you read in the script looks different in life. But this was not a terrible end to our relationship. She came the next day to say goodbye. She helped advertise the film. No hard feelings. I couldn’t be happier with the reaction to the painting at the end. She was probably right. It was probably the funniest way we could end it all. ”

Answer Rogena did not disprove the rumor, leading fans to believe that Watson actually fled the set. This is what made Rogena clarify your words, take the blame and apologize to Emma for all the trials.