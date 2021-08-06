Film “Cruella” topped the domestic film distribution at the weekend – Culture

MOSCOW, June 14. / TASS /. The American crime-adventure comedy “Cruella” became the leader of the Russian film distribution, collecting 148.4 million rubles for the period from 10 to 13 June. This is evidenced by preliminary data from the kinobusiness.com portal.

The film was released on May 28. The main role in the film was played by Emma Stone. The action takes place in the 1970s in London. Swindler Estella seeks to make a name for herself in the fashion world and attracts the attention of Baroness von Hellmann. Ultimately, the dark side wins in Estella, and the ruthless Cruella appears. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie.









The second place at the box office was taken by the American horror film “The Conjuring-3: By the Will of the Devil”, which grossed 120 million rubles over the past weekend. Paranormal researchers Ed and Lorraine Warren face murder, and the defendant claims to have acted according to the will of the devil. The film is directed by Michael Chavez, starring Vera Farmiga, Julian Hilliard, Patrick Wilson.

On the third line of the rating was the American horror film “A Quiet Place – 2”, which grossed 82.3 million rubles over the weekend. The film was released in Russia on June 3. This is a continuation of the story of the struggle for the life of the Abbott family, which goes into the unknown in complete silence. The roles in the film were played by Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millie Simmonds and others.