Filming of Olivia Wilde’s dramatic thriller suspended due to coronavirus

Deadline reports that production of Olivia Wilde’s new film Don’t Worry Darling has been suspended. The reason for this was the detection of coronavirus in a member of the film crew. Now the entire team has gone to a two-week quarantine, and production is likely to resume after it.

The film brings together a truly impressive cast: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Kiki Lane, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll. Wilde herself will play a minor role.









It is known that Covid-19 was not detected in an actor of the main caste, but who specifically was not reported. Sources say the coronavirus was diagnosed during one of the systemic tests on a member of the group who is in close contact with the main team to temporarily shut down all production and test the rest.

The film tells the story of a woman from the 1950s who lives in a utopian community far from civilization. The main character is a seemingly happy housewife, but at one point she realizes that everything is not happening at all the way she wanted.

Wilde worked on the script with Katie Silberman, with whom she previously collaborated on Education.

Source: Deadline