Flirting or business meeting: Angelina Jolie and Bella Hadid’s ex-lover The Weeknd went to dinner

In recent years, tabloids have written more often about the litigation of 46-year-old Angelina Jolie with her ex-husband Brad Pitt than about her personal life. But this year, the actress seems intent on making up for the lack of news feeds.

Recently, there were rumors in the press about her reunion with another ex-husband, actor Johnny Lee Miller. Well, now Western media already suspect Angelina of flirting with the 31-year-old musician The Weeknd, the former lover of Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid.

Reporters spotted the couple at a dinner at the trendy Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles, where Rihanna often visits. Both appeared in public in familiar everyday looks – Angelina chose a black maxi dress and trench coat, and The Weeknd chose a denim suit and a black T-shirt. The stars did not particularly hide from the paparazzi. So it can be assumed that the meeting was rather friendly, and celebrities are not afraid of the gossip of reporters.

It is likely that Abel Tesfaye (the artist’s real name) made a professional request to Jolie. The singer has long wanted to try himself in Hollywood and has already achieved his first success – soon on HBO there will be a series with his participation “The Idol”. But he is obviously not going to stop there, and Jolie, who is not only an actress, but also a director and producer, can become a reliable ally in conquering the dream factory.









Recall that the last lover of The Weeknd, which was known to the public, was model Bella Hadid (the couple either converged or diverged). In 2019, they broke up again, but the following year, information appeared in the press that Bella and Abel had resumed communication. It seems that nothing came of it, because on romantic dates the couple was never seen after that.

